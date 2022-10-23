Posted: Oct 23, 2022 12:40 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2022 12:40 PM

Victoria Edwards

Medicare is part of most people's lives after retirement but the fact is that Medicare no longer covers all of the expenses associated with medical care as one grows older. That is why a majority of people have one or more additional medical policies but supplemental plans can both help and hurt your out-of-pocket obligations.

The fourth webinar being presented by the Oklahoma Insurance Department in its series on Medicare benefits will be on how to coordinate Medicare with supplemental plans.

The seminar is Tuesday, October 25. You must pre-register at www.oid.ok. There is no cost to attend the webinar. You can view it on any device that supports streaming.