A grocery giveaway will be held on Tuesday, October 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on a first-come, first-serve basis with one bag per family/car.

City Church is offering the giveaway at the church location in Bartlesville, 4222 Rice Creek Road and at the Tri County Tech Business Development Center in Pawhuska at 1225 Virginia Short Street.