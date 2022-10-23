Posted: Oct 23, 2022 1:09 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2022 1:09 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Bartlesville Public Library is offering adults over the age of 18 the opportunity to being really bad at art while being really good at socializing. The event will beheld on Thursday, October 27 from 7-8 pm. All supplies are provided by the library and the event is FREE.

You do need to pre-register using your library card number at the online library portal. Space is limited so register soon for your seat in the class.