Posted: Oct 23, 2022 1:14 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2022 1:14 PM

Victoria Edwards

Aging eyes need extra-special care so it is important to protect your eyes through regular exams but exams can be expensive, with or without vision insurance so Elder Care of Bartlesville is offering complimentary eye screenings on Thursday, October 27 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm at their location, 1223 Swan Drive.

The exams are for adults age 55 and older and will include testing for cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic eye disease, dry eye, and for external diseases of all parts of the eye including the lid. Information on laser vision correction will also be available for those who are told they qualify for the surgery. Testing will be by a license optometrist and takes approximately 10 minutes.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call 918-336-8500.