Posted: Oct 23, 2022 1:20 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2022 1:20 PM

Victoria Edwards

Freese & Nichols, Inc. has been chosen by the Bartlesville City Council to complete the rehabilitation of Minnesota Avenue. The project is part of the funding approved during the 2018 General Obligation Bond passed by voters.

According to Micah Siemers, Director Engineering for the city, the asphalt pavement on Minnesota Avenue between US-75 and Madison Boulvard needs to be addressed with milling, overlay, and some full-depth replacement along the alignment of the roadway. He says there is no plan to wide the road at this time or to change the size or shape of the drainage ditches that run alongside the roadway.

The project is to be completed in conjunction with a water feasbility study for residences in the area. Siemers says although the area is not officially part of a water district there are properties that are currently tied together to a single meter where the owner is now deceased. This is causing difficulties for residents to pay for water. The study will evaluate what steps must be taken to provide water service billings to individuals and/or what is necessary to install multiple water lines and meters.

The total cost of the rehabilitation and water study is $82,468. The fee will be shared with the Water Utilities Department.