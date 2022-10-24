Posted: Oct 24, 2022 2:50 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2022 2:50 PM

Dalton Spence

Today at the Osage County commissioners meeting the commissioners discussed a possibly subsidy for ambulance services with Miller EMS in Barnsdall.

Many citizens of Barnsdall appeared at the meeting and voiced displeasure the community had with the agenda item. It was several minutes of back and forth arguing between the members and primarily District One Commissioner Randall Jones.

District 2 Commissioner Steve Talburt suggested to table the item for Feb. 6, 2023. When this date rolls around two of the three commissioners’ seats will be filled by new commissioners. Talburt is the only active commissioner returning for a next term.

The Osage County Commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds. The public is welcomed to join.