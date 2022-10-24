Posted: Oct 24, 2022 3:56 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2022 3:56 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning with several items on the agenda, including awarding bids, emergency management updates from emergency manager Laurie Summers, and an update on the burn ban status.

Chairman Burke LaRue made a motion to extend the burn ban.

The Burn Ban ends officially tonight at 11:59 pm. The next meeting will be Monday, October 31 at 9 am at 228 N Maple St in Nowata