Posted: Oct 24, 2022 8:16 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2022 8:17 PM

Victoria Edwards

The annual Holiday Extravanga Lunch & Silent Auction, hosted by the Bartlesville Ladies Connection, will be held on Thursday, November 10 at Bartlesville Community Center's Community Hall, 300 SE Adams Boulevard. Shopping begins at 11:15 am. Lunch begins at 11:45 and and runs to 1 pm. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Stonecroft and Bartlesville Ladies Connection projects such as their local jail ministry.

As part of the luncheon, Dr. Naomi Cramer Overton, Stonecroft CEO and President from Colorado, will encourage attendees with her topic, "Hope for the Holidays."

There will be pretty holiday cake centerpieces you can vote on -- the top 3 will be sold via LIVE auction. The remainder will be sold at a silent auction.

New this year to the event is a jewelry and handbag raffle. Sudi Freeman has donated a beautiful turquoise inlay cuff bracelet, valued at more than $900. A Stonecroft volunteer has donated a brand new GUESS pruse. To pre-purchase raffle tickets you can contact any BLC planning team member.

To attend the event, you must RSVP by noon on Tuesday, November 8 to Carol L. at 785-840-8128 or Carol S. at 918-333-5368. You can also send a text to 918-397-7388 or email bladiesconnection@gmail.com.

There are no dues or memberships to join BLC or to attend the Holiday Extravaganza. For information about BLC, visit their FACEBOOK page. For more information on Stonecroft, visit www.stonecroft.org.