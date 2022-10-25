Posted: Oct 25, 2022 12:15 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2022 12:15 PM

Dalton Spence

Early voting in Osage Co. is November 2-5. Wednesday through Friday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Locations include both the Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska and the early voting site at First Baptist Church, 825 W Rogers Blvd in Skiatook.

Voters can see a sample ballot for their precinct by using the online voter toll at elections.ok.gov. Sample ballots will also be posted outside of the precinct polling place Tuesday, Nov. 2.