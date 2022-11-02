Posted: Oct 26, 2022 5:41 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 5:41 AM

Tom Davis

Early voting begins Wednesday, November 2,for voters in WashingtonCounty. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

WashingtonCounty Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, said early voting is open to all voters. “You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” Housesaid.

Early voting is available Wednesday, November 2,Thursday, November 3,and Friday, November 4,from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 5,from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Washington County Election Board located on the Fourth Floor of the City Hall Building, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4. Housereminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in the Bartlesville City Hall Building. For questions, please contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.