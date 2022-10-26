Posted: Oct 26, 2022 5:55 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 6:21 AM

Tom Davis

“We have issued an RFQ to gather input from companies interested in taking over operations at the Price Fields Complex and will be working to maximize publication of that in the coming weeks,” Bailey said. “This will include fiscal responsibility and administration of baseball and softball leagues and activities at the complex as well as maintenance of the facilities.”

The complex, located on Tuxedo Boulevard just west of Silver Lake Road, is currently partially managed by the Richard Kane YMCA. The City provides maintenance of the fields and facilities under the current arrangement, which it will no longer do once a new agreement is reached.

Respondents should have experience in organizing leagues and tournaments and be capable of providing for the upkeep of the fields and facilities. The successful candidate will be governed by a volunteer board of directors focused on oversight of the association. Responses will be accepted through Nov. 28.