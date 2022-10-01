Posted: Oct 26, 2022 6:02 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 6:19 AM

Tom Davis

The former First Cristian Church building, located at 520 S. Osage Ave., has been on the City’s radar for some time, with the City Council recently hearing the negative results of a feasibility study done to determine whether the building would be appropriate for a small to mid-sized conference center.The group has said it will consider other uses.This has the City asking the public to submit any plans they might have for the facility. according to city manager Mike Bailey on CITY MATTERS.

“We’ve issued an RFP (Request For Proposal) in connection with the building in hopes of receiving ideas/plans from companies, individuals or groups to submit their ideas/plans regarding possible uses for the facility that we might not even have thought of,” said City Manager Mike Bailey. “Once we’ve received those responses, we’ll present them to the City Council for their feedback and further direction.”

Bailey said the City will contribute up to $2 million to the renovation of the facility pending passage of the next General Obligation Bond. The RFP requires the tenant agree to a “triple net lease” that covers utilities, operations, insurance, and maintenance of the facility. The successful tenant must also agree to a lease term that matches the repayment term of General Obligation Bonds that will be used to renovate the building. “We believe that this approach will allow the City to explore options for the facility that preserve it for current and future uses while offsetting the City’s financial obligation to maintain the facility,” Bailey said.

If a proposed use is approved by the City Council and the council elects to proceed with acquiring the building, the City will enter into a lease agreement with FCC pending passage of G.O. Bond funds to assist with the renovation of the facility.

Once those funds are secured, FCC would donate the building to the City. To view the RFP, see First Christian Church building RFP. Responses will be accepted through DATE. For more information, contact CFO/City Clerk Jason Muninger at jsmuning@cityofbartlesville.org.