Chase McNutt

Matthew Aaron Alan Yocham was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on two separate charges. The first charge is a misdemeanor alleging “stalking in violation of a court order” and while he was being booked for the misdemeanor, it was discovered that he had meth in his wallet, tucked in a one-dollar bill, which led to a felony charge of “carrying drugs into jail.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, the booking officer noticed the substance and some of it got onto their person and was breathed in, causing the officer to begin feel dizzy and had to sit down. They then asked Yocham what it was, and he admitted to it being Meth.

A drug testing kit was called in, and it confirmed that it was methamphetamines. His next court date for the misdemeanor is Friday at 10:30 with a $3,500 bond, and the felony charge court date is Wednesday morning at 9 am and the bond on that one is $2,000.