Posted: Oct 26, 2022 11:04 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 11:04 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations, to Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Bartlesville for ranking in the Top 5 Best RN Programs by Registerednursing.org

The website says selecting the best nursing school in Oklahoma can be difficult. To make the process easier, first look for a school that supports students towards licensure and beyond. A great way to measure this is through NCLEX-RN "pass rates." We have ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Oklahoma by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN "pass rates", meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 46 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.

For more information on our top nursing school rankings, see our Methodology Page ( https://www.registerednursing.org/rn-ranking-methodology/ ).

TOP FIVE

1. Carl Albert State College - Sallisaw

2. Eastern Oklahoma State College - Idabel

3. Carl Albert State College - Poteau

4. Oklahoma Wesleyan University - Bartlesville

5. Eastern Oklahoma State College - Wilburton

The website describes OKWU's program as "a unique blend of Christian faith and whole-patient philosophy is what makes graduates from the nursing programs at Oklahoma Wesleyan University - Bartlesville stand out at the top of their class. The school offers unique simulation labs as well as nursing mission trips to provide students with the knowledge and skills to become well-rounded nurses."