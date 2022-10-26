Posted: Oct 26, 2022 4:49 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 5:18 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Cherokee Nation has announced it is hosting the first-ever comic book convention with Native American perspective. Called SkasdiCon, the event will be held on November 5 from 10 am to 5 pm at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

The event is free but you must be registered by 1 pm on the day of the event if you want to participate in the cosplay competition. Throughout the event there will be panel discussions, meet & greets with artists and authors, a screening of a Cherokee-language animation film for children, and family-friendly competitions with prizes.

For more information, visit https://skasdicon.com.