Posted: Oct 26, 2022 5:15 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 5:15 PM

Victoria Edwards

Due to the continuing threat of fire, the Oklahoma Forestry Service has decided to step in an begin removing vegetation and tree lines it has determined could become fuel for a spark of lightning or other source of fire-inducing actions. Bartlesville is one of the cities where the OFS is currently working.

The OFS has been eliminating vegetation near the Washington Park Mall and will then move on to Circle Mountain, a residential area that is off Highway 123 near Hughes Ranch and that contains Jesse Creek Cemetery. Fire Chief David Topping says the efforts are intended to weed out hardwoods, Eastern red cedar trees, and other vegetation that could creat a catastrophic situation if sparked.

OFS has stated it will identify ecological issues before beginning any work in an area it chooses but it is not required to obtain any permissions from property owners. OFS maintians it is committed to preserving the healthy hardwood trees, especially since they offer both wind breaks and beauty in an area.