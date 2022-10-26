Posted: Oct 26, 2022 5:39 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 7:33 PM

Victoria Edwards

Halloween weekend is coming up and there are a variety of organizations offering a way to celebrate it safely. Here is a list of places to consider:

Friday, October 28

Spooktacular at Unity Square

Begins at 5:30 pm = Features food trucks, live music, a candy cannon, and trunk-or-treating

Spooky Strings by OKM

Begins at 6 pm at the Unity Square stage. This free concert features Tulsa Quartet playing Halloween music. Includes performances by Stage Arts Dance, Children’s Musical Theatre and Inspyral Circus.

Kiddie Park Spook-A-Rama

From 6-9 pm at 205 South Cherokee in Bartlesville Regular rides & concessions plus special Halloween fun. Tickets required for rides/cash only for food. Entrance to park is FREE.

=============================================================

Saturday, October 29

Richard Kane YMCA Floating Pumpkin Patch

11:30 am to 2 pm at 101 North Osage Avenue in Bartlesville. Includes a floating pumpkin patch, pumpkin races, decorating pumpkins,a sensory spook room, and a bounce house. There will also be a movie with snacks.

Haunted House Toys For Tots

Begins 6:30 pm at 1418 West Walnut Street in Collinsville. Entry to the haunted house is an unwrapped, NEW toy to be donated to Toys for Tots Annual Gift Campaign.

Curtis Auto Glass Trunk or Treat

Begins 6 pm at 141 SE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville.

Trick or Treat Trail

From 2-4 pm at Bartlesville First Church, 4715 Price Road. Features multiple lines to cut down on wait times, a walking trail, games, and Andolini’s Pizza Food Truck

Haunts of Memories Past

Begins 7 pm at Sippin’ Sweet in Dewey. Snacks available for purchase at this presentation of early citizens from the area who will “haunt” you with their stories. Tickets required. Call 918-534-1555.

Family Fall Festival at Dewey Church of Christ

From 6-8 pm at 1313 North Osage in Dewey. Includes trunk-or-treating, games, hot chocolate and cider.

Bartlesville Elks Lodge Annual Truck or Treat

From 3-5 pm at 1060 Swan Drive (Enter from north entrance off of Adams Blvd). Lots of candy for kids of all ages.

The Dewey Hotel Indian Territory Ghost Stories

From 11:00-11:30 am in downtown Dewey. Master storyteller, Dianne Fallis, will share stories of the Osage Zombie, Quapaw Spook Light and the 6,000,000 Dummy. Admission is $5 at the door.

Kiddie Park Spook-A-Rama

From 6-9 pm at 205 South Cherokee in Bartlesville. Regular rides & concessions plus special Halloween fun. Tickets required for rides/cash only for food. Entrance to park is FREE.

=============================================================================

Sunday, October 30

Adams Boulevard Church of Christ Trunk or Treat

From 5-7 pm at 3700 SE Adams Blvd in Bartlesville. Visit the longest running trick-or-treat event in Bartlesville with free candy for all children.

Highland Park Baptist Church Fall Festival

From 6-8 pm at 300 SE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville, Features games, cake walk, face painting and treat.

============================================================================

Monday, October 31

Trick-or-Treating in Downtown Nowata

From 3:30 – 5:00 pm. Walk the city and enjoy trick-or-treating with local merchants

Trunk & Treat in Dewey

Begins at 5 pm at Two Tall Okie Signs & Such, 7001 ½ North Delaware.

Trunk or Treat at Virginia Avenue Baptist Church

From 6:30-8:30 pm at 132 South Virginia Avenue, Bartlesville in east parking lot. Wear a costume and bring your pail to pick up lots of candy and toys. There will also be a drawing for a couple of bikes.

CandyPalooza at City Church

From 5-8 pm at 4222 SE Rice Creek Road. Trick or treat for candy, play games and visit a petting zoo. Hay rides also available.

Grand Mental Health Trunk or Treat

From 3-5 pm at 700 South Penn Avenue in parking lot. Police, Fire & EMS will be on hand with their vehicles for children to climb into and take photos with first responders. Decorated vehicles will hand out candy. Adults and children are encouraged to wear costumes.

=============================================================================

NOTE: Some locations and events may close if there is hazardous weather. Some activities may require pre-registration or tickets to participate. Always check their website of FACEBOOK page for the latest information about these events.