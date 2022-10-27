News
Oklahoma
Libertarian Lt. Governor Candidate Running to End the Office of Lt. Governor
Tom Davis
Chris Powell is the Libertarian candidate for Lt. Governor on the platform of "ending the office of lt. governor." Powell is on the ballot in the general election on November 8, 2022.
Powell claims the Lt. Governor's office has very few responsibilities and the could be easily delegated to other offices. He claims the state could save about a million dollars by doing this
Chris Powell was born in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Powell served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1989 to 1995 with combat service in the first Gulf War.
His career experience includes ther city council in Bethany, working as an evidence custodian and as a 911 dispatcher. Powell has served as the chair of the Oklahoma Libertarian Party and on the board of Youth Cornerstone.
Powell previously ran for governor in 2018 where he was defeated by Kevin Stitt.
