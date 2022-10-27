Posted: Oct 27, 2022 2:49 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2022 3:01 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court this Thursday and probable cause for his arrest was found on charges alleging aggravated possession of child pornography.

According to an affidavit, Patrick Aaron Sheets, 34, in 2019 was investigated by the FBI regarding aggravated possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material or (CSAM). Sheats was investigated and it was discovered that he had “simple possession and passive distribution” in regard to Child Pornography. In early 2022, the case was forwarded to BPD for any follow-up and criminal prosecution.

Upon reviewing the case file from the FBI, it was discovered that Sheats admitted to downloading the images off the Dark Web. The affidavit also states that Sheats admitted to downloading images and videos of children as young as 5-years-old and found 105 images of child Pornography.

The affidavit also states a search warrant was executed earlier this week of Sheats home and a laptop containing videos of young children performing sexual acts with adults. Child-aged cartoons in sexually explicit positions were discovered as well. Sheats alegedlly admitted to watching child pornography as recently as a week ago.

His next court date is set for Friday, October 28, and he is being held over on a $500,000 bond.