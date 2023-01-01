Posted: Oct 29, 2022 8:17 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2022 8:17 AM

Tom Davis

First Wesleyan Church of Bartlesville is thrilled to announce that Kiddie College will become a 5-star child-care center effective 1/1/2023!

Being a 5-Star rated center is now the highest available rating for child-care programs in Oklahoma. Kiddie College was a 3-Star center when the state of Oklahoma utilized a 3-Star system, until this year when the Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS) changed to a new 5-Star system.

Through a great amount of hard-work and dedication, the Kiddie College, under the leadership of Director Kathi Stark achieved the quality standards required to reach the new top-level rating. The center will be held to higher standards with more guidelines to follow and goals to achieve.

Bartlesville is fortunate to have this quality center with a uniquely Christian environment for children 6 weeks to 4 years of age available in our community! Inquiries to: kiddiecollege@fwcbartlesville.org or 918-333-8630.