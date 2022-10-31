News
State of Oklahoma
Oct 31, 2022
Democrats Joy Hofmeister and Jena Nelson to visit Bartlesville on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Nov. 2 Joy Hofmeister for Governor and Jena Nelson for State Superintendent will appear in Bartlesville on campaign stops.
Wednesday is also the first day of early in-person voting for the Mid-Term Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
At 9:30 am Jena Nelson will be a guest on KWON radio Community Connection, then from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm she will be at Crossing 2nd for casual meet-and-greet. Crossing 2nd is at 215 E. 2nd St. in downtown Bartlesville
At 5:00 pm the Joy Hofmeister for Governor Bus Tour rolls into Unity Square for a Bartlesville Hometown Rally. Everyone is welcome to come out and hear Hofmeister and even sign her bus! Unity Square is next to the iconic Price Tower at 300 SE Adams Blvd in downtown Bartlesville.
From 5:30 - 7:30 pm Jena Nelson will be the guest of honor at a “SAVE OKLAHOMA EDUCATION” Fundraiser Party at the Johnstone-Sare Building at 100 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. in downtown Bartlesville.
For more information on the events visit Washington County Democratic Party website at washcodemsok.com, or the websites of the candidates: joyforok.com and nelsonforoklahoma.com.
