Posted: Oct 31, 2022 9:36 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2022 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Ward 4 candidate John Maples has dropped out of the race against incumbent Billie Roane.

In a press release delivered via Facebook, Maples cited family reasons for his decision.and thanked everyone for their prayers and support.

Press Release

October 28,2022

Greetings,

My name is John Maples I am currently running for Ward 4 of the Bartlesville City Council. I would like to start by saying thank you for the prayers and kind words from the supporters of this campaign. Over the last few weeks.

A few weeks ago, I took a family member to the ER and we were told that they found a large mass on their liver. We are currently working to see what this mass is and working to come up with a plan to fight back. But, sadly at this time I do not believe that I should be running for city council when I need to help my family and be there for them.

That being said I am officially stepping out of the race for Bartlesville City Council because I believe that family should be number one.

Again, I thank everyone of their support and prayers.

John Maples

Candidate For Ward 4

Bartlesville, Oklahoma

