Posted: Oct 31, 2022 11:37 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2022 11:41 AM
Nowata County Commissioners meet on Halloween
Chase McNutt
The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning to discuss multiple items on the agenda. Vice Chairman Troy Friddle motioned to drop the financial reports and statements from 2021 due to it being tabled multiple times already, and still not being finished. It will be reinstated on the agenda at another time after it has been completed.
Emergency management director Laurie Summers per usual, gave her weekly emergency management update.
The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am, at 228 N Maple St across from the courthouse, and the public is welcome to attend.
