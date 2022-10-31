Posted: Oct 31, 2022 3:56 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2022 3:56 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announced that Melissa Mayes, Deputy Director of Washington County Emergency Management, was been awarded the Northeast Oklahoma Emergency Manager of the Year Award.

On October 31, the Board of Commissioners and Kary Cox, Director of Washington County Emergency Management and Mayes supervisor, recognized Mayes for her achievement. Cox explained that the award is based on peer-to-peer evaluations and is very prestigious.

Speaking on behalf of all three commissioners, Mitch Antle congratulated Mayes on being a valued employee of Washington County.

Photo courtesy of Kary Cox