Posted: Oct 31, 2022 5:00 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2022 5:00 PM

Chase McNutt

It was a busy day at Washington County Court for arraignments, and one gentleman was seen on different charges today than what he had last week. Today, Harrison Lawn Ford was seen on charges alleging Escape from Detention/Custody.

Previously, Ford was seen on charges alleging possession of a credit card belonging to another person, possession of firearms / weapon while committing felony, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

At some point after his first arraignment, Ford was also admitted into the Ascension St. John Phillips ER to detox from fentanyl. On October 28, he attempted to flee the ER by running out of the building and into the parking lot. He was eventually re captured while trying to enter a vehicle and was taken back to the Washington County Jail.

His next court date is set for November 18th and is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.