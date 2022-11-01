Posted: Nov 01, 2022 9:35 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2022 9:35 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Indian Women's Club Presdident Sharon Armstorng and Vice-President Carmen Kethcum appeared on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program on Tuesday.

The ladies reminded listeners and viewers that November is Native American Month and asked any woman with a tribal card to join the club by calling 918-335-2460. The club meets at 601 S Shawnee Ave, Bartlesville on the second Thursday of each month, September - May at 7:00 pm.

The club raises funds for scholarships through their native syle and fashion shows and more.

Sharon and Carmen also took time to recognize their oldest member, Geraldine "Gerry" Wright, who is now 97 years young!