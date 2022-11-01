Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Nov 01, 2022 11:32 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2022 11:32 AM

Absentee Ballot Statistic Released by State Election Board

Victoria Edwards

The Oklahoma State Election Board released the following statistics of absentee ballot requests by party within each county:

Washington County had 857 requests. Republicans requested 449; Democrats requested 294; Independent requested 109; and Libertarians requested 5.

In Rogers County there were 2533 requests. Republicans ordered 1371; Democrts ordered 856; Independents ordered 283; and Libertarians ordered 23.

Osage County had 1095 requested: 466 went to Republicans, 513 to Democrats, 111 to Independents, and 5 to Libertarians.

And in Nowata County, the total was 109 requested ballots with 66 going to Republicans, 33 to Democrats, 9 to Independents, and 1 to Libertarians.

Absentee ballots must be returned by 7 pm on election night to be counted. The United States Post Office is recommending that if you want to mail back an absentee ballot, you must do it by November 1. 


