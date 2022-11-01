Posted: Nov 01, 2022 3:09 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2022 3:10 PM

Chase McNutt

A man was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on charges of allegedly carrying weapons with aggravated assault and battery on police officer and obstructing an officer. A representative from the district attorney’s office led by suggesting the dismissal of the previous charges and reclassifying him with a single felony of assault and battery with dangerous weapon on a police officer.

Michael Joe Wilson, 34 of Bartlesville, was arrested on October 28 of this year. According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville police officer had been dispatched to Wilsons area due to a shot’s fired call. The officer asked him if he was armed, and Wilson said he was not. While being searched, Wilson allegedly reached for his waistline and the officer heard a thud which alerted him to a potential firearm.

The affidavit also states that the officer subdued Wilson and allegedly found a 1911 .45 caliber with 1 round inside. The barrel was also warm and it smelled as if it had recently been shot. Wilson is currently being held over on a $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for November 18th.