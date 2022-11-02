Posted: Nov 02, 2022 2:19 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2022 4:02 AM

Tom Davis

Thanks, to some attentive citizens, the Bartlesville Police Department Community Impact Team was able to serve narcotic search warrants on October 26th and October 27th that resulted in the seizure of 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 243 grams of mushrooms, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 12 Firearms, 400 illicit pills and $1237 in cash.

In a statement released to the press, The Bartlesville Police Department said that BPD Community Impact Team will continue its efforts in combatting the drug operations within the city and Washington County.