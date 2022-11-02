Posted: Nov 02, 2022 3:27 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2022 3:27 PM

Victoria Edwards

Each year, the Rotary Club of Bartlesville puts up a Fantasy Land of Lights for the residents in our area to enjoy. To prepare for that event, the City of Bartlesville recently announced that Johnstone Park will close the first week in November for the installation of lights.

The Fantasy Land of Light will open closer to Thanksgiving and remain open through end of 2022 for visitors to enjoy the event.

Johnstone Park will reopen the first week of January after the installation is removed.