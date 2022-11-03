Posted: Nov 03, 2022 2:07 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2022 5:00 PM

Tom Davis

Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma Matt Pinnell was the guest speaker Thursday at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Forum at the Center over the lunch hour.

Matt Pinnell was elected as the 17th Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma on November 6, 2018. Pinnell is President of the Oklahoma State Senate and serves on multiple constitutional boards and commissions. He is also Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage on Governor Kevin Stitt’s cabinet.

Pinnell is the chief marketer of Oklahoma and spends much of his time promoting tourism, Oklahoma’s third largest industry. In partnership with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, he launched the Oklahoma Fishing Trail, Oklahoma Road Trip, and #OKHereWeGO tourism campaigns, which have generated more than $91 million in revenue since 2019. He also spearheaded renovation projects within Oklahoma State Parks, providing necessary updates to bathrooms, lodges, and campgrounds.

Pinnell is a recruiter for companies looking to move or expand to Oklahoma. Each year, he hosts the Lt. Governor’s Turkey Hunt, a two-week event that showcases Oklahoma to prospective out-of-state companies and site selection representatives. He launched the statewide rebrand in 2020, a campaign that has streamlined state agency processes and saved taxpayer dollars.

As an entrepreneur himself, Pinnell champions small business growth. He serves on the Oklahoma Department of Commerce committee focused on small business growth, entrepreneurship, and workforce development. In 2022, he launched ‘A Look at Oklahoma CareerTech,’ a video interview series that showcases the education and employment opportunities the state’s CareerTech system provides.

Matt has an advertising degree from Oral Roberts University. He lives in Tulsa with his wife of 20 years and their four children.