Posted: Nov 03, 2022 2:54 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2022 2:54 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum has been celebrating the 143rd birthday of Oklahoma’s Favorite Son this week with a Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival. The festival has been running all 50 silent movies and the 21 talkies that Rogers starred in until his death in 1935.

Today, in additional to the free showings of the movies, the museum is offering a FREE admission day to the public. The museum is located in Claremore at 1720 West Will Rogers Boulevard and it is open from 10 am to 5 pm.

On Saturday, November 5 at 10 am, there will be a special wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of Will Rogers conducted by the Pocahontas Club. Later that day, organizers of the film festival will announce the winners of the Dog Iron Awards in a special ceremony.