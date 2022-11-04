Posted: Nov 04, 2022 8:28 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 8:30 AM

Victoria Edwards

A strange little gnome who appears here, there and everywhere is appearing at the Bartlesville Community Center today at 12:14 pm and again tonight at 7 pm to spin some straw into a golden musical.

The musical is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project and it will feature 40 local children from the Bartlesville area and other surrounding cities. Hosted locally by the Children's Musical Theatre of Bartlesville, the matinee will be held for fourth graders from local schools but adults are welcome to attend the 12:15 pm showing as well. Tickets to both shows can be purchased online at the Bartlesville Community Center's website or at the door through the on-site box office.