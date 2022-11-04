Posted: Nov 04, 2022 8:41 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 8:41 AM

Victoria Edwards

A Skiatook man was arraigned on Thursday, November 3 on two charges of alleged child abuse by injury/aggravated assault.

Kelly Bryan Forces was arrested on Wednesday, November 2 by Washington County officers for allgedly shooting BBs from a soft air gun at a minor-aged boy and his minor-aged sister while they were visiting their father, who lived at a residence owned by Forbes. The children's mother had notified both the Washington County Sheriff's office and the Tulsa County DHS of bruises she said the children received while they were staying with their father at his temporary residence in Skiatook.

After an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's office, which included reviewing forensic evidence and an interview conducted with the chidlren by the Child Abuse Network in Tulsa, a judge issued a probable cause arrest warrant for Forbes.

Forbes will appear in felony court on November 18 at 9 am. His bond is set at $5000 for both counts of child abuse.