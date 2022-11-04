Posted: Nov 04, 2022 8:50 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 8:53 AM

Victoria Edwards

Nearly 77,000 new voters registered in 2022 in the state of Oklahoma according to a press release issued by the State Board of Elections. This brings the total number of registered voters to 2.3 million. According to US Census data, as of 2021 there were 2,558,294 adults 18 years or older living in our state.

The State Board of Elections broke the data down by party affiliation. It shows Republicans hold 51% of total registrations. Democrats make up 29%; Independents hold 18%; Libertarians hold 1%. This is the first time that state data shows Democrats with less than 30% and also the first time there has been a significant increase in Libertarian affiliation. According to historical data, until 2014 Democrats were the largest political party in the state for most years recorded.

The most significant growth and change of party affiliation has been with people moving away from both Republican and Democrat parties to re-register as Independents. The largest shift away from the mainline party affiliations has been in people living in Tulsa County and Oklahoma County where more than 20% of these populations now are registered as Independents.