Posted: Nov 04, 2022 8:59 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 8:59 AM

Victoria Edwards

Kyle Dewayne Fugate was arraigned in Washington County court on Thursday, November 3 for a felony charge of Second Degree Burglary after being caught on tape cutting off locks on two units at the D&B Mini Storage located on southeast Taylor Drive in Bartlesville.

An employee of the storage unit notified law enforcement of a possible theft and provided surveillance video footage of a Pontiac Vibe entering the facility on August 8 then a man existing the car and proceeding to cut off locks from two units next to each other. Footage shows the man taking items from the units and placing them into the car. At some point, a woman steps out of the driver's side of the car and helps Fugate load the car with items.

After officers ran the vehicle's plate number they spoke with the owner of the vehicle who claimed she admitted she had driven Fugate to the storage unit and helped him load items into her car, then transport them and Fugate to two locations where they were unloaded. The woman told officers she had questioned Fugate about why he needed to cut off the locks and he told her that his friend who owned the units was in jail and could not get him a key.

Fugate will return to court on November 18 at 9 am for the two felony counts of second degree burglary. He will also be in court in the afternoon of that same day for possession of a controlled/dangerous substance. His bond is set at $10,000 for the burglary charge.