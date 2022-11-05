Posted: Nov 05, 2022 9:07 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 9:07 AM

Victoria Edwards

Before you head off to bed this evening (November 5), make sure you set your clocks back one hour for the change from Daylight Savings TIme to Standard Time. Officially, the change in time begins at 2:00 am on November 6 but most people won't want to stay up or get up to change their clocks so doing it before you sleep allows you that extra hour of snooze-time without interruption.

The debate over keeping Daylight Savings Time has been raging for years and some states and countries do not utilize it at all. In the United States, Ben Franklin first proposed a change in clocks to accommodate changes in the sun's trajectory as early as 1784 but no one took it seriously. The first recorded instance of a government issuing an edict to change clocks to preserve daylight hours was actually in Great Britain during World War I (1914). It wasn't until 1919 that the United States decided to try Daylight Savings Time and it would take until 1966 for the federal government to pass legislation that would officially adopt the practice.

Enjoy your extra hour of hibernation because in March, you will be Springing Forward and lose it!