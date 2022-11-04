Posted: Nov 04, 2022 10:05 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 10:05 AM

Tom Davis

Coming off a great turnout for the Cops and Rodders charity car show, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the Sheriff's Reserve Fund is in a good position to help families in need this Thanksgiving and quickly on to Christmas.

Last year, the sheriff's deputies shopped for nearly 115 needy children for Christmas. This year, the number may be even larger.

Owen said that shortly after the Thanksgiving meals are delivered by our deputies, the shopping will begin at Walmart. He says the shopping usually takes about 5 hours or so.