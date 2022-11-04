News
Oklahoma
Hern Says Thanks
Tom Davis
Congressman Kevin Hern dropped by the KWON Studios on Friday following a stop in Vera to thank voters for their support. Thanks to redistricting, Bartlesville is no longer in Hern's congressional district.
Hern reminded voters of all that is at stake in the mid-term elections such as the economy, fuel prices, crime and the border crisis.
When aksed if a possible presidential bid may come down the road, Hern replied, "If I am still in politics 2, 4 or even 6 years down the line, I will be doing what I can best do to serve the people of Oklahoma and America."
