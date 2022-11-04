Posted: Nov 04, 2022 10:37 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 10:37 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites you to their Holiday Extravaganza Lunch & Silent Auction with Cake Centerpiece Competition and Jewelry/Handbag Raffle!

The event is set for Thursday, November 10, 11:15am at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter said the lunch and program is on $9.

Shop the Christms decorations, gift baskets, homemade crafts, baked goods and more. Upi are invited to brin in items and/or purchase gifts.

The auction benefits the Bartlesville ladies Connection projects including their Jail Ministry.

More information at https://okkansasstonecroft.webs.com/?fbclid=IwAR2mlSzBW9t7sukVyjbaf-sKt_sSFcCgr9i7yqeAxAxqIvxrCJz_1tecSGA