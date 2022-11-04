Posted: Nov 04, 2022 12:31 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 12:31 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet Monday to approve quotes for fire hydrants for the Pershing Fire Department.

There is a citizen’s input at the end of the meeting. So, if there is anything a citizen of Osage Co. needs to say, the floor is yours for.

The meetings take place every Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. It is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to come.