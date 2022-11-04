Posted: Nov 04, 2022 1:18 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 1:18 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Old West Buffalo Company kicked off its Old West Buffalo Days today in Osage County as part of the national recognition of Bison Day. Located five miles outside of Pawhuska at 29561 US Highway 60, Old West Buffalo Company will offer a Buffalo Dinner Theatre Show tonight that features two men who were instrumental in preserving the buffalo herds – Charles Goodnight and Teddy Roosevelt.

Tomorrow (Saturday), a full day of activities begins at 9:30 am and runs until 6 pm. There will be handicrafts from Native American artists at an art fair, music and dance presentations of traditional Western and Indigenous peoples, monologues by historical figures who settled the western part of Oklahoma, and a Pony Express Wagon to explore. You can take photos with Western characters, learn trick-roping, or listen to wild stories from cowboys. To end the night there is a chuckwagon meal that includes a hay wagon tour of the Bison field where you can feed the animals.

Neal Fisher, one of the organizers of the event, says the Bison field tour is especially important to attendees because it allows them to see what a real Bison herd would have looked like back in the Old West glory days.