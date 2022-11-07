Posted: Nov 04, 2022 1:22 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 1:22 PM

Victoria Edwards

The regular meeting of the Bartlesville City Council will be held at 7 pm on Monday, November 7 in the Council Chambers of City Hall, at 401 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

The first topic of consideration will be hearing a report about the municipal regulation of adult entertainment and the “Bartlesville Pride” event hosted by Oklahomans for Equality on September 10 at Tower Center at Unity Square. City Attorney Jess Kane will present the report.

Other agenda items include a proclamation of Extra Mile Day and the awarding of Life Saving Commendations to four Bartlesville Police Department officers. There will be discussion on a Community Literacy Grant for the public library, a lease agreement between the municipal airport and Phoenix Rising Aviation, and possible approval of ARPA grants for water and sewer projects. There are also two bids to be acknowledged for city property improvements and possible action on two ordinances.

The meeting is open to the public.