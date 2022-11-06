Posted: Nov 06, 2022 9:18 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2022 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

In honor of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, both past and present, the Brass Quintet of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra will present a concert of patriotic works, Americana, and nostalgic favorites.



The Veterans Day concert will take place in the Lyon Chapel of Oklahoma Wesleyan University at 2201 Silver Lake Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006. on November 11, 2022 at 7 PM. Admission is free and open to the public.

We also have our annual BSO Gala on November 12th at the Johnstone-Sare Building beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased from the Bartlesville Community Center or the BSO Office at 918.336.7717. Narnie Roll will be honored with our Price Cultural Award for her lifelong commitment to the furtherance of the Arts in Bartlesville.