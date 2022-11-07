Posted: Nov 07, 2022 6:58 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2022 6:58 AM

Tom Davis

Join KWON, the one you trust, for primary election return coverage Tuesday night begining at 7pm.

Tom Davis will anchor the coverage with reporters Dalton Spence in Osage County, Garrett Giles in Washington, Chase McNutt in Nowata County with Victoria Edwards helming the election desk.

We will also keep you updated in some races of national interest with the CBS Radio Network.