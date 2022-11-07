Posted: Nov 07, 2022 2:54 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2022 2:54 PM

Victoria Edwards

For weeks now, Oklahoma's five tribal nations have been holding a variety of events to encourage Native Americans to show up in massive numbers and vote in the November 8 election. Recently, the United Nations of Oklahoma held a "Warrior Up To Vote" event at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and it was well attended, giving hope to some tribal leaders that this year Oklahoma tribal members will exercise their right to vote and help decide several key races that could impact sovereignty rights of Indigenous people and their reservations.

At the event, UNO Chairwoman Margo Gray shared a statistic that 14% of Oklahoma votes identify as Native Americans, which means they could be a powerful force in influencing the election at the state level. She said in the past it was assumed that Native Americans do not vote, but with the increased numbers of registered Native Americans before this election, that assumption is changing.

A review of national publications shows that there are political groups that are watching the Native American vote in Oklahoma carefully to see how many of the registered voters appear at the polls and how much the candidates benefit or are negatively impacted by what is labeled by politicos as one of the largest groups of Native Americans within a state to be able to vote.