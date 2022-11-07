Posted: Nov 07, 2022 2:59 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2022 2:59 PM

When counties build positive relationships with each other, everyone benefits. That was made clear today at the Washington County Board of Commissioner's meeting when they approved an agreement to sell a 2006 16-foot Custom Wells Cargo Trailer with a 10K generator to Rogers County.

Commissioners Mike Dunlap, in making a motion to approve the sell, stated he was glad to see Washington County establishing a mutually beneficial relationship with Rogers County so that the sell will work out. Kary Cox, Director of Washington County Emergency Management, added that although Rogers County will now own the trailer, Washington County will be able to utilize whenever they need to because of the relationship that has been created between the two counties.