Posted: Nov 07, 2022 3:37 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2022 3:42 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in person in Washington County Court on Monday after bonding out on his $25,000 bond on charges alleging domestic abuse in presence of minor child and possession of firearm after conviction of felony.

According to an affidavit, Brent Alan Schueler (Shoe-lure) and the victim had allegedly been arguing “all evening” and Schueler had allegedly been drinking. When the two arrived at back at their house things “escalated”, and Schueler allegedly became aggressive and threw a small table at the victim.

Schueler also allegedly pinned her in the closet and hit the back of her head multiple times.

His next court date is set for December 2nd at 9 am