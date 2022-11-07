Posted: Nov 07, 2022 4:43 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2022 4:43 PM

Chase McNutt

The Caney Valley Trojans are coming off their 9th and final loss of the season this past Friday to Claremore Sequoyah 42-6. The Trojans finish their season at 1-9 with no district wins for the first time since 2019.

Trojan Head coach Stephen Mitchell talks about some of the positives he took away from the tough season.

The Trojans will be losing a bunch of their contributors, including senior quarterback Zak Wallis. Wallis was a four-year starter for the Trojans and has been a leader for the team.

Mitchell talks about Wallis.

Caney Valley is done with football this year