Posted: Nov 08, 2022 8:37 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 8:37 AM

Victoria Edwards

At its regular monthly meeting on Monday, November 7, agenda items concentrated on reports about how students are faring compared to other schools and on potential projects that would be covered under a bond issue if held next year.

In view of the news that recently came out nationwide and at the state level about how COVID has interrupted learning to the detriment of high school seniors, DPS collected data from the state level and compared itself to other districts in Washington County. In general, DPS administration concluded it is doing quite well.

In terms of drop-out rates, there were only seven at the high school level in 2021-2022 school year as opposed to 10 in 2018 but the rate is higher than the 3 in 2019 at the height of COVID. Middle school is reporting no drop-outs.

In relation to students who needed remedial classes upon entering college, 23% were required to take Remedial Math; 6.7% were required to take a Remedial Reading course, and 6.7% were required to take a Remedial English course.

The bond issue that had been proposed and approved earlier this year by the Board was reviewed for timing and for projects. Upon recommendation of Superintendent VInce VIncent, the timing of the bond vote was moved to the April 2023 election in order to avoid being on the same ballot as the marijuana issue, which will be voted on in March 2023. Project plans for the bond issue were reviewed but no determinations could be made at this time due to the continued changes in pricing that are adversely impacting the ability to set an amount for the proposed bond. The amount of the bond and any decisions on prioritizing projects will be readdressed in 2023.